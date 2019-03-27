Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Ashfaq Husain Shah has said the federation had held highly positive talk with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and they were highly hopeful of positive response from AFC and FIFA.

Syed Ashfaq announced this during a press conference held at a local hotel on Tuesday along with vice presidents MNA Malik Amir Dogar, PFF Council member Farzana Rauf and secretary Saqdeeq Sheikh after the first PFF emergency council meeting. Ashfaq said the council members had given complete backing to the decisions made by the elected body.

“We will conduct inter-region football championship next month while we had enough money to run federation affairs for next four to five months. Let me assure all that players will never suffer due to lack of money.”

He alleged that the previous regime had destroyed football and players were badly affected.

Zahir Shah and Amir Dogar had held talks with AFC last month and they are going to attend AFC meeting in Malaysia on April 3 where Pakistan issue will be taken up. “They are convinced things were wrong in Pakistan and we are sure they will send a delegation next month who will meet with Makhdoom Faisal and with elected body of the PFF and we will provide them complete documentary record and we are sure, the AFC and the FIFA will make just and right decision in the best interest of football.”

He said they had sent the case to the FIA as despite court orders Makhdoom Faisal failed to provide us complete details of funds and where they were utilized. “They only handed over one white paper and Rs 170 million while we have fixed deposit around Rs20 million and also getting shops rent of around Rs8 million. We have expenditures of around Rs 1.2 million monthly and soon funds situation will improve.”

“We will conduct Pakistan Super League Football like PSL while we have made plans to ensure round the year football activities and ensuring that our players also play in top leagues.”

When asked about the status of First Pakistan Super Football League announced by Shahid Shinwari, who claims himself as President of Fata Olympic Association, Ashfaq replied: “After the merger of Fata into KP, there is no Fata Olympic Association and I categorically announce that we as federation never own that so-called super league as they never sought an NOC nor bother to inform federation before conducting press conference. As elections are due in provincial associations, we have given them 4 months extension.”

He said the PFF congress has also given approval to number of important committees’ formation, besides giving go ahead to new secretary’s appointment.

He said the Sindh and Balochistan Associations are in opposition but they are contacting us and they want to take all onboard and the federation was working on mandatory activities as per FIFA and AFC constitution.

Ashfaq said things were in highly pathetic condition and they didn’t have magic stick to turn things around overnight. “We are working using all our energies and working without any personal lust and not charging single penny for performing our official duties. We have taken Farzana Rauf in congress.

She had played football and she wants to contribute towards women cause. We will provide her every possible help and ensure girls come out from homes and participate in soccer. Senate Chairman is a personal friend and he had formed committee to help football and federation as he is football lover and had two clubs in Balochistan.