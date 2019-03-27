Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has written a letter to the interior ministry to place the name of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the Exit Control List. The NAB Rawalpindi Bureau has also recorded statement of the former premier Abbasi in the illegal award of LNG tender to the ETPL.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal approved inclusion of Abbasi’s name in the ECL list on the recommendations of NAB Rawalpindi Bureau.

Meanwhile, former PM Abbasi appeared before the NAB investigation team and submitted 22 answers out of 75 questions of NAB in the LNG scam. They said that NAB investigation team grilled the former PM for more than an hour and also submitted details of income and expenditures as Member National Assembly and PM. They said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the NAB investigation team that he had written a letter to Ministry of Petroleum for seeking the documents regarding remaining questions of the Bureau. He said that the ministry has assigned an additional secretary to provide him the details of MoUs with four different companies, they added.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had skipped twice of NAB’s hearing in the same case due to foreign trips.

NAB Rawalpindi initiated the inquiry on the complaint of Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed last year. Interestingly, the NAB investigation team summoned Sheikh Rashid to appear before the investigation for recording his statement along with all details in this case but he ignored the NAB notice and he did not provide any record related to this case so far. NAB investigation had decided to summon Sheikh Rashid again for recording his statement next month.

The NAB Rawalpindi issued summon of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the subject of call-up notice to the person acquainted with the facts of the case U/S 1999, inquiry against authorities including Prime Minister, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, concerned secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas Company, Inter State Gas Systems, Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited and others regarding illegal award of LNG tender to ETPL.

The notice says: “Whereas, the competent authority has taken cognisance of an officer, committed by the subject accused persons under the provision of NAO 1999 on allegations of deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly causing loss to the national exchequer, misuse of authority and obtaining pecuniary advantage through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means during award of LNG Terminal-1. Whereas, the subject inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence regarding award of LNG Terminal-1 to ETPL and import of LNG from Qatar which relates to the commissions of the said offence.”