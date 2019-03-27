Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be paying a three-day visit to China on April 27 – on an invitation by Chinese president Xi Jinping – for attending the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The event is schedule to be held in Beijing, in the last week of April, which will be attended by head of states and delegates of more than 100 countries.

In the sidelines of the event, the PM will be holding key meetings with several officials.

Besides, he will meet his Chinese counterpart and President Xi Jinping for analysing progress achieved on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Importantly, the overall ongoing developments between Pakistan and China will be discussed in the meetings.