Share:

The Foreign Office on Wednesday clarified Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent comments on Afghanistan and said the premier’s comments have been reported out of context in the media, leading to an unwarranted reaction from various quarters.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the prime minister had referred to Pakistan's model, where elections are held under an interim government.

The comments should not be misinterpreted to imply interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs, Dr Faisal said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has no other interest in Afghanistan, but to promote peace through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led political process.

Dr Faisal said the prime minister has taken a personal interest in facilitating the ongoing political reconciliation process and the same must not be misconstrued to undermine the sincere efforts of Pakistan or to create misunderstandings at this crucial stage of the process.

He said the prime minister understands the plight of brave people of Afghanistan, who have a right to live in peace after four decades of violence and war.