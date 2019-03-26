Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police arrested 165 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs11.3 million from them including cars and bikes, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. As per orders of Islamabad police chief, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success, the spokesman said.

As many as 30 cases of robbery and theft were traced during the mentioned period and 43 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs11.3 million from them, the spokesman added.

The police also arrested 39 absconders during the same period while 18 accused were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities and 5.337 kilograms hashish, 1.150 grams of heroin, 111 wine bottles were recovered from them.

The police also arrested 11 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 11 pistols and 36 rounds from them.

A total of 52 persons were arrested over violation of 144 CrPc and two persons were held for violation of anti-smoking laws.