KHAIRPUR - Brother-in-law of a deceased boy turned out to be his murderer in forensic test on Tuesday.

According to SSP Naushehro Feroze police Wilayatullah, Kamran Ali Chandio, 13, was killed by some unknown accused after sexual abuse. The police collected samples from the crime scene and sent them for forensic test. Besides, 44 people including the relatives of the deceased boy underwent the forensic test.

The test result showed that the deceased’s brother-in-law Abdul Jabbar Chandio was his murderer. He killed him after sexual abuse. The police produced the accused before the court of a Naushehro Feroze judicial magistrate who remanded him into police custody for four days.