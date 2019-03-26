Share:

ISLAMABAD-Karachi Company police on Tuesday held 3 accused identified as Mogeez, Usman and Aqib, residents of Sector G-8/1, for alleged involvement in firing at Government Sumail Tariq Shaheed School located in the same sub-sector.

According to details, 3 persons driving a car started indiscriminate firing at the main gate of Government Sumail Tariq Shaheed School, where students were giving SSC examinations. They fired 30 bullets at the main gate and managed to run away after aerial firing.

The school administration called Rescue 15, who sent a police party to the spot. They took possession of the used rounds as the police immediately started hunt for unidentified culprits. After some time, police arrested all the 3 accused involved in the firing incident and took into possession a 30-bore pistol and the car used in the firing incident from them. The police also filed FIR and started further investigations.

No injury was reported. The school administration had requested for security, while eye-witnesses said that the accused also opened firing at another school while fleeing.