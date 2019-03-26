Share:

Rawalpindi-A 28-year-old volunteer cop was found dead with a bullet injury in the head in his house located near Pathanu Wali Mosque in Dheri Hassanabad, official sources said on Tuesday.

Police declared the incident as murder while the family insisted that the cop identified as Babar was killed after the gun he was cleaning fired accidentally, piercing a billet into his head.

Police also registered a murder case against unknown killer.

According to sources, Babar was shot and dead by unknown killer at his house. Upon alerting, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene; collected evidences and recorded statements of family members as part of their investigation. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

“Apparently, it is a murder case because the husband (Babar) and his wife were present at home at the time of the incident,” commented Station House Officer Police Station Civil Line Mian Imran. He said that it was not a suicide case nor Babar killed himself while pulling the trigger of the gun accidentally.

“Police could not question wife of the deceased because of rush of family members who were mourning the death,” he said. He said that the police lodged FIR under section 302 on complaint of brother of the deceased and began investigation. He said that Babar was posted as volunteer cop with PS RA Bazaar and had married two women.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf issued an advisory for pedestrians urging them to walk on footpaths to avoid any mishap. He also advised parents to cross the roads while holding hands of the children and looking around carefully. He said that the people should use overhead bridges while crossing big and busy roads besides using Zebra crossing.

Separately, the court of Special Judge (Central) FIA postponed hearing till April 2in a case involving a fake spiritual leader and his wife in clicking objectionable pictures of a girl to pressurise her family to not demand back amount and gold the couple swindled in the name of a former Interior minister. The hearing in the case could not take place due to transfer of Judge Syed Navid Raza Bukhari, lawyer of Mahnoor Waqar, the victim girl, said. He said that FIA had presented the record of case before court on previous date while fake Pir Chaudhry Sohaib Ali alias Peera and his wife Rabia alias Maryam also faced the court.