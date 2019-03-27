Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to transfer the onus of Rs200 billion on account of capacity payments to power producers which will increase the power tariff by Rs 2 per unit.

The government is waiting for the NEPRA’s decision and will start transfer Rs200 burden or Rs2 per unit to the power consumers within next couple of months, said Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan while talking to media here.

The National Electric Power Tariff Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has held public hearing earlier this month to increase tariff on account of capacity payment to the power producers which was pending during last one and half years, said Omar Ayub Khan. They said that the previous government of PML-N had avoided to take unpopular decision to increase power tariff to recover Rs 200 billion from the consumers on account of capacity payments which remained pending one and half years due to elections. However, the Minister said that they are not going to transfer the entire burden in one go and instead the increase will be transferred in quarterly basis.

He said that the first increase will be passed on the consumers during next two months.

It is pertinent to mention here it will be less than six months that the PTI government will be increasing the prices as in October 2018; the government had passed on Rs 1.27 per unit increase in electricity rates to the power consumers to recover Rs 226 billion.

Blaming the PML-N government for the circular debt, the Minister said that the delay in power tariff and electricity supply to the consumers on high loss feeders were the two main reasons for the ballooning of circular debt.

The circular debt has surpassed Rs 1400 billion and currently stands at Rs 1410 billion.

The banks loan stands at Rs 603 billion parked into Power Holding and circular debt is Rs 807 billion. He said that government had released Rs 200 billion to energy companies to reduce circular debt and government had also plan to issue bonds to raise another Rs 200 billion to address issue of circular debt.

He said that the government is paying the expensive loans first and claimed that the circular debt would be reduced to Rs 225 billion by December 31, 2019. The Minister also said that they had taken measures to increase recovery and reduce losses. He said that recovery of power distribution companies had increased by Rs 40 billion during last three months due to anti-theft drive.

To a question that whether the government will exercise the load management [loadshedding] in coming summers, Minister replied, yes, would do load management on high loss making feeders.

Omar Ayub said that PML-N government for placing cap on renewable energy which blocked over 200 projects.

We have lifted a cap on renewable energy projects and 600 MWs would be added to the national grid from renewable resources in near future on fast track basis, he added.

He said that the government is also working on a new renewable energy policy which would be finalised by next month.

He further said: “We are targeting to increase share of renewable in our energy mix by to 20 pc by 2025 and then to 30 pc by 2030. While adding 30pc hydel sources, it would reach up to 60pc. It would reduce the power cost and also reduce our dependence on imported fuel and expenditure on its import for power generation.” He also said that on bringing automatic metering infrastructure, a task force is working. In Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), in three circles including Khyber, Bannu and DI Khan, power theft is high for which we are going to install Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC),he said. He said that more than 20,000 FIRs have been lodged against power thieves, 2,000 have been sent behind bars in which 450 employees were of Discos. The Minister said that government is also negotiating with the World Bank for a project for energy accounting, including installing meters on transformers, as to make power monitoring easy and control power losses and improve revenues.