Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 200.47 points (0.53 percent) to close at 38,329.13 points.

On Tuesday, the market opened with 38,128 points, bounced by 76 points and later plunged by 86 points during the first hour of the business taking the total index to 38,042 points. During some day hours, the market got stable and gained 160 point to reach at 38,288 points. Overall during the first session the market kept on fluctuating and witnessed mixed trends in business. During the second session, the market mostly witnessed the positive trend in business and at one point gained by189 points and later by 238 points taking the total index to 38,367 points. The positive drift continued till the end of business and 100 index closed with positive 200 points.

The KSE 30-index and KSE all-share index also witnessed bullish trends and gained 99.06 and 148.72 closing at 18,139.52 and 28,061.69respectively.