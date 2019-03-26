Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab beat Sindh by 5 wickets while Balochistan defeated KP by 7 wickets, Punjab beat Balochistan by 69 runs and defending champions Federal Area’s defeated KPK by 7 wickets on the 2nd day of the 8th NBP Disabled T-20 Pentangular Cup 2019 at RLCA and TMC Ground Gulberg, Karachi on Tuesday.

In 1st Match at RLCA, Sindh made 172 for the loss of 8 wickets. Punjab reached home in 19.3 overs losing 3 wickets.

At TMC, KP made 159-4 against Balochistan. Balochistan achieved the target in 19.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Man of the match Adil Abbasi made unbeaten 82 and Danish Ahmed 33.