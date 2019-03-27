Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, appeared before an accountability court on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing probe into the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption reference.

The court accepted the plea of Shehbaz's defence counsel and postponed indictment of the opposition leader and his son in the reference until the next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau last month filed a reference against Shehbaz and Hamza alleging that the former chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by using public funds for the construction of a bridge to facilitate the Ramzan mills, owned by his sons.

The Lahore High Court on February 14 granted bail to Shehbaz in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases. The opposition leader has already been indicted in the Ashiana scheme case.

The high court also ordered removal of Shehbaz’s name from the Exit Control List on Tuesday. His name was added to the no-fly list on February 22 in the Ashiana Housing case, after he was arrested by NAB in the probe on October 5, 2018.