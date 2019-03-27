Share:

Russian and Chinese scientists will conduct a joint investigation using unmanned underwater vehicle (UUVs), Alexander Shcherbatyuk, the director of the Institute of Marine Technology Problems of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Chinese side should bring the equipment and we should organize a joint investigation," Shcherbatyuk said. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Russian-Chinese symposium on the deep-sea exploration of the World Ocean in the city of Sanya on China's Hainan Island.

Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian Acedemy of Sciences, told Sputnik, on his part, that the work conducted by the Institute of Marine Technology Problems in the field of underwater explorations was "unique."

"Today, Alexander Fyodorovitch [Shcherbatyuk] was talking about these works that are being conducted in Vladivostok. China has a great interest in them since China is working on its [underwater] drones, too ... It would be very great to conduct such a joint experiment, when there is a Russian drone, a Chinese drone that would conduct a joint task," Sergeev stressed.

He suggested that the experiment could even be conducted during an expedition.