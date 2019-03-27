Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Samjhota Express case may be put up in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) so that justice could be provided to the victims’ families of the incident.

Addressing a press conference here at the Railways headquarters, he said that Indian courts had failed to provide justice to the victims.

“I was minister railways at that time when Lahore bound train was targeted by Hindu terrorists in India in which several Pakistani and Indian citizens were killed,” he said.

Commenting on the supreme court’s decision about ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that he never listened to such decision in the world earlier, however, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was a professional judge so his decision was based on wisdom.

He said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari could return looted money to the country but Nawaz and Shehbaz could die but they would never return the plundered money.

He alleged that Nawaz family was the most corrupt and dishonest family of the country.

He said that everybody knew why PML-N wanted their cases to be heard in the courts situated at Lahore and PPP wanted their cases in Sindh courts.

He said it was unfortunate that thieves and dacoits were making victory signs after looting the national exchequer and public money.

To a question about slogans against the government painted on the train during PPP’s caravan, he said that the railways would receive money for painting the coaches from the PPP, adding that PPP leadership was involved in more than Rs 1,000 billion of money laundering.

The Minister said that there was no space for both families (Sharif and Bhutto) in the future politics of the country.

To another question, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned a conspiracy against Pakistan through aggression but Pakistan Air Force proved itself more smart, professional and advanced than the Indians, adding that Pakistan’s missile system was more advanced and up to date

than India.

“Credit of defusing tension, keeping the nation’s moral high and maintaining peace in the region goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” he added.