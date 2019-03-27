Share:

LAHORE (PR) A four-day Annual Sports Gala 2018-19 of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) started at WAPDA Sports Stadium here on Tuesday. Full dress rehearsal was held and round matches were played on the first day of the event. Azam Khan Wazir, SGM-HR, will be the chief guest at the formal inauguration ceremony to be held today (Wednesday). A total of 21 teams from 15 regions of SNGPL, head office, projects and a women team would participate in the annual sports gala. Each participating team is comprised of 18 players.