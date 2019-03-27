Share:

AMSTERDAM/KARACHI (PR) Sopheon, a global leader of enterprise innovation management solutions, has announced its partnership with National Foods Limited, one of the leading foods company headquartered in Karachi. National Foods Limited (NFL) has subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada. With a strategic vision to achieve significant turnover growth by 2020, National Foods Limited wants to ensure long-term success by introducing a formalized product development decision making process to support the fast pace of change in the consumer markets.