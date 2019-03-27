Share:

ISLAMABAD - The tea imports into the country witnessed decrease of 1.12 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports into the country during July-February (2018-19) were recorded at $393.585 million compared to the imports of $298.041 million in July-February (2017-18), showing decline of 1.12 percent, according to the data of PBS.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports however increased by 16.15 percent during the period under review by going up from 130,062 metric tons last year to 151,071 metric tons during the current fiscal year. The overall food imports into the country during the period under review witnessed decrease of 8.25 percent during the period. The food imports during the first eight months of the current fiscal year were recorded at $3868.606 million against the imports of $4216.516 million, the data revealed.