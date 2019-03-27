Share:

MULTAN - Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers here on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration following the incident of violence on party workers. According to PTI sources, two workers received injuries after a clash with PPP workers at Chah Saadwala in PP:218 (Multan-VIII). The clash occurred following installation of an election poster in a house. PTI candidate Malik Wasif Raan alleged that his workers were tortured by his political rival Malik Arshid Raan. He sought legal action against the elements involved in torturing the PTI workers . Earlier, long queues of vehicles were observed at the Lahore-Multan road. Similarly, the workers of both parties, PPP and PTI, also rushed to local police station for seeking action against each other. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI and PPP are contesting by-election in PP-218 constituency, scheduled to be held on March 31.