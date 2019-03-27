Share:

BEIJING (PR) The leading smartphone brand, Vivo has announced the partnership with the world’s leading mobile game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation as the title sponsor of the upcoming PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019, one of the biggest mobile gaming tournament in the world. Vivo will provide the official smartphones for the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019, which players from ten regions across the globe will be leveraging to battle their way through the Spring & Fall Split, for the total prize pool of $2.5M USD. This global partnership reinforces Vivo’s commitment to bringing an ultra-smooth gaming experience to connect with consumers through meaningful partnerships. Vivo thrives to be at the forefront of the eSports industry to best serve its consumers.