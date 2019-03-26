Share:

KARACHI -WB by Hemani recently launched their WB’s exclusive Perfume for Him & Her in Lucky One Mall.

WB’s Exclusive Perfumes are especially designed for the customers by Wasim Badami himself.

These are the fragrances with the most distinctive and exclusive aromas, carefully chosen for the men and women.

Its extraordinary mic shape symbolizes it as a fragrance that makes you stand out & different from the crowd. WB’s Exclusive Perfume for Him & Her are the premium quality products that create your statement of class and make your mark wherever you walk.

It makes you impossible to forget and creates your own revolution, inspiration and sheer versatility! It’s the right choice for sophistication, elegance and timeless glory.

The Grand Launch evening began with a bustling Red Carpet. Different fun games and activities were held for the audience. Wasim Badami’s arrival officially marked the beginning of the ceremony followed by the product launch, DVC showcase and cake cutting.

Mustafa Hemani, CEO Hemani Group of Companies was invited to speak and express his elation and excitement at the launch of WB’s Exclusive Perfume.

The guests were also shown celebrity shout-outs and perfume sampling which gave them an astonishing sensing and visual experience Wasim Badami then took the centre stage and delivered a powerful speech, which was followed by an amazing interaction with the attendees.