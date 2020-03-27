Share:

MULTAN - At least 19 more pilgrims, who returned from Iran and kept at quarantine centre in Multan, were tested positive for COVID-19. The health authorities received the results of tests of 540 persons on Thursday. Official sources said the remaining 521 persons tested negative and they would be sent back to their homes soon. Similarly, those who tested positive will be shifted to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh. “Arrangements are being made to shift them to Muzaffargarh,” an official said. Earlier, the blood tests of 80 drivers and conductors, who drove the visitors to Multan on their busses from Taftan, were also conducted and four of them were found positive while 76 others were tested negative. The infected drivers were shifted to Muzaffargarh. Sources revealed that the blood samples of 1187 persons were conducted at Multan Quarantine and sent to Lahore. “The results of the remaining persons will be received tomorrow,” sources added.