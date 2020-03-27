Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has constituted a 25 member parliamentary committee on coronavirus, sources said on Thursday.

The Committee has been with Chairman Senate in pursuance of the decision of the meeting of the Parliamentary leaders in National Assembly.

The National Assembly secretariat has issued notification to give effect to that decision. The committee would be headed by speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser with 12 parliamentary leaders from the National Assembly and 13 from Senate.

As per terms of reference, the committee would periodically review, monitor and oversee issues related to coronovirus disease and its impact on the economy.

The committee will also periodically review, monitor and oversee the implementation on National Plan of Action in Coronavirus disease with view to ensuring its expeditious implementation.

The committee would appoint a sub-committee to prepare detailed ToRs of the parliamentary Committee in view of above. The Periodical report of the committee will be presented to both the Houses of the Parliament.

The committee will comprise Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Muhammad Asif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (nominee of PPP parliamentary leader) and Asad mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bughti, Amir Haider Azam Khan Hoti, Muhammad Akthar Mengal and Ghaus Bux Khan Mehar.

The parliamentary leaders from senate included in the committee are Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Mushahid ullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Aurangzeb Khan, Mir Hasil Khan Bezenjo, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Siraj Ul Haq, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Muzaffar Hussain shah and Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Senator Azam Khan Swati and Prime Minister’s Advisor and Special Assistant Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Dr Zafar Mirza, respectively will be Ex-officio Members of the Committee.