ISLAMABAD - The federal government has issued the notification of promotion of eight senior police officers in grade-21 and assigned them new assignments.

Chairman Federal Public Service Commission chaired the meeting of Central Selection Board meeting last week and sent the meeting minutes to PM office for getting official approval of issuance the notification.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the approval of board meeting minutes last week. Yesterday, Establishment Division issued the notification of promotion of eight police officers of grade-20 to next grade.

According to the notification, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, has been promoted in grade-21, on promotion, he is transferred from Balochistan and his services are placed at the disposal of government of Punjab until further orders.

Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, a grade-20 officer of PSP, serving in National Highways and Motorway Police is promoted to grade-21 in that on regular basis with immediate effect. On promotion, services of Zubair Hashmi will remain at the disposal of NH&MP untill further orders.

Sultan Ali Khowaja has also been promoted in grade-21, on his promotion, his services will remain at the disposal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) until further orders.

Similarly, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has been promoted to grade-21 and his services will remain at the disposal of government of Punjab after promotion. Abdul Khaliqe Shaikh, a grade-20 officer has also been promoted in next grade and on promotion, his services will remain at the disposal of government of Sindh.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, has been promoted to grade-21 and his services will remain at the disposal of government of Sindh.

Tariq Nawaz Malik, a grade-20 officer of PSP posted as Officer on Specail Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, has been promoted in grade-21.

On his promotion, Tariq Nawaz Malik is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of FIA until further orders. Captain (Retd) Ehsan Tufail has been promoted in grade-21 and on promotion, his services will remain at the disposal of government of Punjab.