ISLAMABAD - Today, we are here to tell you that at least among celebs, street-style stars, and many designers—skinny jeans are fading into the background of the full denim pants spectrum. Not the oversize boyfriend styles, although those are a cute choice too. We are talking about loose-fitting, tapered silhouettes that show off your shape without the suffocating look of traditional skinnies. These straight-leg jeans graze over your hips and while giving your ankles more breathing room. Beautiful. But don’t cry if you’re not ready to break up with your form-fitting pair just yet.

Like most things in fashion, nothing is ever really off limits.