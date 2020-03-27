Share:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video message has revealed of going into isolation as was tested positive for the coronavirus after he developed mild symptoms of the disease.

The Johnson’s video message stated, “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

According to a Downing Street spokesman, Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday - a day after he answered at the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session in the chamber of the House of Commons.

“The prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” he added.

The spokesman further stated, “The test was carried out in No 10 by National Health Service staff and the result of the test was positive.”

The British prime minister will remain in charge while in isolation at No 10, Downing Street, his official residence and the headquarters of the British government.

There are more than 11,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK. More than 570 people have died from the disease.

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales, the first in line to the British throne, had tested positive for the virus. He remains in good health, according to reports.