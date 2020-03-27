Share:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Lt. Gen. (R) Nadeem Ahmed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

CEO NDRMF apprised the prime minister about financing aimed to enhance Pakistan’s capacity for preparedness and response for COVID-19 wherein PKR 7,899.999 million (US $ 50 million) will be provided to NDMA for procuring Testing Kits, Viral RNA Extraction Kits, Mobile X-ray machines, Clinical ICU Ventilators, Syringe Pumps, N 95 Masks, Tyvek suit (protection suits for health care), Thermal Guns & Scanners with the assistance of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (M/o NHRS&C).

CEO, NDRMF informed that it has so far approved funding for 24 projects worth $71.17 million in a short span of just one year, in interventions like flood protection infrastructure, water conservation structures to mitigate against droughts, early warning systems for tsunamis, retrofitting of public infrastructure in high seismic zones, multi-hazard vulnerability risk assessments, community based disaster risk management and strengthening Rescue 1122.

The prime minister appreciated the role of NDRMF for providing urgent financing to NDMA to cope with emergent situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.