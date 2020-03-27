Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ms. Yan Chen, Managing Director, Challenge Group of Companies from China called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and donated 15,000 Protection Suits to be used by Pakistani Doctors and para-medical staff while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Chairman National Disaster Managment Authority, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese Ambassador informed the Prime Minister that production of these protection suits will soon start in Lahore.

Chairman NDMA has also said that 20 ton medical goods and 20 ventilators will be reached in county tomorrow from China. He said China will also send a eight member doctors team and medical goods next week.