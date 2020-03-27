Share:

ISLAMABAD - The city managers have started cleaning activity and chemical spraying across the city on Thursday starting from Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS).

In a follow-up of the decision taken by Islamabad administration, the cleaning activities were collectively started by concerned departments. Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have started chemical spraying and washing of different hospitals, business centres, markets, markaz and major roads of the city.

The activity was kicked-off from PIMS at noon on Thursday where the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz was present.

ICT Administration after receiving the chemical consulted with the Ministry of Health for advice and now different hospitals, business centres, markets, markaz and major roads of the city are being sprayed and washed with chemical.

The special chemical operation aimed to control spread of Coronavirus was started from PIMS Islamabad on Thursday morning.

Police protection was also accompanying the teams.

During this activity, chemical spraying and washing of premises and surroundings of Federal Government Employees Polyclinic Hospital, and CDA Hospital have been made.

While the chemical spraying and washing activity were carried out in the area and surroundings of Super Market F-6, Jinnah Super Market F-7 and F-8 Markaz/Court.

Chemical spraying and washing activity has also been carried out in the area of Union Council of Hathiyal and BharaKahu, Islamabad.

Furthermore, chemical spraying in the area of Sabzi Mandi and surroundings of Panahgah Sector I-11/4 was carried out. While, disinfection team and 1122 medical team of MCI carried out the activity in slum area, Sector H-9 and two pickets were also established on the either sides.