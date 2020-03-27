Share:

LAHORE - One more coronavirus patient died in Lahore on Thursday,while another 82 were tested positive for COVID-19 across the province, the highest number of patients reported on a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Akram Shah, 75, a resident of Township, with no travel history, was tested positive for coronavirus from a private laboratory a few days back. The test carried out by the health department also confirmed presence of the deadly virus. He was under treatment at a private health facility where he breathed his last on Thursday.

As many as 82 new COVID-19 cases were reported from across the province on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed patients to 405 across the province.

As per corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 226 corona patients are pilgrims who recently returned from Iran. These patients are under treatment at quarantine facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan (207) and Multan (19). As many as 103 patients are under treatment in Lahore, 22 in Gujrat, 19 in Jhelum, eight in Gujranwala, 12 in Rawalpindi, three each in Multan and Faisalabad, two each in Mandi Bahauddin and Mianwali and one each in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Attock and Bahawalnagar.

As per the spokesperson, 68 patients had a travel history while 40 were infected by confirmed cases. He said that 18 persons were infected due to local transmission of virus. He said that all patients were getting treatment at isolation wards. He said that serious patients were immediately shifted to High Dependency Units. He said that the government has so far tested 3,031 suspected patients from own laboratory and Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He said that 3,561 testing kits were available in stock and the department would get another 6,000 during the current week. He urged all people who recently returned from abroad to stay home and contact the department on helpline if they experience any symptoms. They would be shifted to health facility for free test and treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, one confirmed coronavirus patient disappeared from Isolation Ward of Jinnah Hospital last night, putting question mark on the ability of one of the biggest health facility to contain a person having potential of spreading infectious disease to scores of people.

Panicked by looming threat, the administration approached the Police for tracing 22 year old female, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ravi. She approached Jinnah Hospital two days back following tested positive for COVID-19 by a private laboratory.

Relative of the lady, however, revealed that the lady left Jinnah Hospital due to improper arrangements. They said that she was now in Isolation Ward of Services Hospital. The Services hospital administration also confirmed the claim of the relatives, saying the patient was getting treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital.