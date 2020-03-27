Share:

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 1,238 on Friday after more people tested positive in Sindh, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The nation-wide tally of confirmed cases shot to 1,238 after 34 new cases were reported in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, showed the national dashboard for coronavirus.

According to the latest update, KP reported 24 new cases, Sindh reported eight new cases and two new cases were reported in the federal capital.

With the latest numbers, Sindh's tally of confirmed cases stands at 429, KP is at 147 and the federal capital now has 27 confirmed cases.

At least 24,000 deaths have been recorded globally, more than 15,500 of which are in Europe since the virus first emerged in December.

More than 532,000 declared virus cases have been registered in 199 countries and territories of which at least 268,191 are in Europe, the worst-hit continent.

The countries with the most deaths include Italy with 8,165 deaths out of 80,539 declared infections, Spain with 4,089 deaths out of 56,188 cases, mainland China with 3,287 deaths out of 81,285 cases, Iran with 2,234 deaths out of 29,406 cases, and France with 1,696 fatalities out of 29,155 cases.