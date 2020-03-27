Share:

Rawalpindi - A court of law on Thursday discharged a 70-year-old landlord in a case of rape noting that the victim woman had forgiven him, informed police on Thursday.

The area magistrate granted relief to a FatehJhang-based influential landlord Khalid Zaman Khan, accused of raping a woman while luring her for a job, after his counsel argued that the matter was settled out of court between the accused and the applicant, police added.

The counsel also pointed out that the First Information Report lodged by the woman would be cancelled by the police as the applicant has moved an application for the purpose, police added.

Earlier, Rawat police station officials had arrested Khalid Zaman Khan on complaint of a woman, resident of Misiral Road, of raping her on gunpoint.

The woman told police that she contacted Khalid Zaman Khan on phone for job on advice of one of her friends. She added Khalid asked her to come in Phase-8 of a private housing society from where he along with an unknown taxi driver bundled her in a cab and put gun over her head.

“The duo took me into a bungalow where the driver pointed gun on me asking to cooperate with Khalid, who later raped me,” she said.

Police registered case and held the rapist. SHO PS Rawat Malik Kashif confirmed that court discharged a case of rape against Khalid Zaman Khan and police released him.

Meanwhile, six persons including three brothers and two women were allegedly kidnapped from different parts of city.

According to sources, a citizen namely LahlBadshah appeared before Police Station (PS) Westridgestating that his three sons Bilal Khan (17), Farman Khan (29) and Majid Khan (22) arrived in Rawalpindi from Kohat. He added he was called by Bilal informing them that they have been staying at the mansion of Majid in ChuhurChowk and would return home in the evening.

He told police that the cell number of his son was found switched off and he never called him back.

The father alleged his sons were kidnapped by unknown kidnappers and asked police to register case against them. Police registered case and began investigation, according to details.

Similarly, a citizen Sadiq Jan lodged a complaint with PS City stating his nephew namely SajidUllah was kidnapped by unidentified people dressed in police uniform from Trunk Bazaar.

Police lodged case and initiated probe, according to details.

An unknown motorcyclist had also abducted 19-year-old Fatima from Shamsabad and Sadiqabad police filed case on complaint of victim’s father.

Similarly, a married woman was kidnapped from the limits of PS Rawat. Police are busy in investigation after filing a case against kidnappers.

Police registered cases on complaint of heirs of victims and began investigation.