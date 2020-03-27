Share:

ISLAMABAD - Strict lockdown situation in parts of the city on Thursday created problems for medical staff deployed in isolation ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as they failed in reaching the hospital.

Meanwhile, a number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the federal capital surged to 25 including over a dozen local transmission cases reported from BharaKahu.

PIMS senior official talking to The Nation said that the medical professionals of PIMS from BaraKahu locality and residing in private hostels in different areas were facing difficulties in reaching hospital.

“The PIMS registrar deployed in isolation ward failed in reaching the hospital due to movement restrictions in BaraKahu area,” said the official.

Officials also said that a number of medical professionals living in private hostels and serving in hospitalare also facing problems in residing and reaching hospital.

“The district administration has decided to close the private hostels and all medical professionals of PIMS do not have government or personal residents,” they said.

As the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing, hospital cannot afford shortage of medical and official staff.

Updating about the situation of COVID-19 patients admitted at PIMS, the officials said that the tally has reached 25 and two patients are still on ventilators.

“Their health condition is stable,” they said.

Officials also said that over a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 shifted from BaraKahu were result of local transmission and possibly the number will increase. Officials also said that majority of confirmed cases were quarantined in their homes.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Daily Situation Report (DSR), eight patients were admitted in PIMS while rest were quarantined at their homes.

The DSR also said that hospital received 19 cases in last 24 hours while so far it has tested 561 cases in the city. The DSR also said that two patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Representative Young Doctors Association (YDA) PIMS Dr. Fazal-e-Rabbi while talking to The Nation said that district administration was conveyed about the problems of medical professionals commuting from different areas of the city.

He said that doctors, nurses and paramedics residing in private hostels are also facing problems and the issue was raised before the administration to ease restrictions for them.

He said that the administration should issue special passes for medical professionals so they could be exempted from commuting restrictions.

He also said that federal government should also come with special incentive package announcement for the medical professionals including nurses and paramedics for their encouragement as they are on frontline of the war against COVID-19.

PIMS Media Coordinator Dr. WaseemKhawaja said that as the situation is changing, hospital administration is also taking measures to increase its capacity.

He said that the doctors and paramedics of PIMS reaching from the areas which were sealed by the district administration faced some problems and they must be given provision of commuting.

About the growing number of patients, he said that hospital has expanded the isolation ward capacity from 10 to 30 and it will be increased further.

He added that hospital has suspended its OPD services for three months to reduce the burden of patients on doctors and to work on COVID-19 situation.