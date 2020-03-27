Share:

Ten-ton of medical equipment on Friday has reached Khunjerab top from China to counter the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

According to details, Pak-China border was specially opened to receive the medical equipment. The equipment includes five ventilators, 2000 testing kits and millions of masks.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported nine deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases have surged to 1238 as 429 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 131 in Balochistan, 08 in Punjab, 123 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 91 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 27 in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.