LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, on Thursday, has urged the masses to follow precautionary measures and stay home in order to get themselves saved from the coronavirus. She was talking to media after visiting medical facility built at the Expo Center to treat coronavirus patients in case the outbreak got out of control. Dr Yasmin Rashid said the provincial government was striving hard to boost its capacity to deal with the pandemic. The minister said a quarantine facility in Kalu Shah Kaku could entertain 1,200 patients. Replying to a question, Rashid said, CM Usman Buzdar was satisfied with the arrangements taken by the provincial government in the wake of the coronavirus. She said it was necessary for the masses to stay at their home as this was the only way to halt the spread of the pandemic and save oneself from exposing to it.