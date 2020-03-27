Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday has approved development projects costing Rs97.64 billion. ECNEC chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has approved various development projects.

ECNEC approved the “Toiwar/ Batozai Storage Dam Project District Killa Saifullah, Balochistan at the 2nd revised cost of Rs4905.667 million. Irrigation Department Government of Balochistan will execute the project.

The project will provide storage of 95000 acre feet of water and 16750 acres of land will be brought under cultivation. Prevention from flood damages and improvement of socio economic conditions are other benefits of the project.

ECNEC directed the government of Balochistan to ensure the completion of the project within revised approved scope and cost.

The Naulong Dam Project- Updated 2nd Revised PC-I at a total cost of Rs28,465 million, was given approval in principle to enable Economic Affairs Division to start negotiation with Asian Development Bank for finalizing details of project financing.

ECNEC also directed to constitute a committee under Minister EAD, Minister Planning Development and Reforms, Deputy Chairman Privatization Commission, representative from Ministry of Water and Power and Government of Balochistan to discuss the issues related with preparation of second revised PC-I of the project. The committee will give its input within 2 weeks time.

Operationalisation of Green Line BRTS and Installation of integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment- updated Modified PC-I was approved by ECNEC at the total cost of Rs10,956.16 million with Rs 53,16.68 million as FEC.

National Electronic Complex of Pakistan, Phase 1 in H-9/1 sector Islamabad at a revised total cost of Rs16,081.617 million was approved. Out of this total budgeted cost Rs13, 371.729 million has been provided by China as loan and grant.

The Project will help in technology acquisition for achievement of self-reliance in research, design and manufacturing in the following fields. 1:Information and Communication Assurance for e-Governance,2: Early Warning Systems for Disaster Management, 3: Electronic Measures for security of National Assets,4: Electronic Exploration of Natural Resources at Land/ Sea, 5: Designing and Fabrication of integrated Circuits and Systems on Chip,6: Communication, displays, automation and medical systems. It is expected that the project shall be completed by June 2022.

National Program for enhancing the Command Area in Barani Areas of Pakistan was approved at a total cost of Rs25,345.672 million.

The project scope includes construction of 2664 farm ponds for storing rainwater from various sources and installation of solar pumping systems on farm ponds for operation of high efficiency of irrigation systems. Development of 4156 dug wells to promote irrigated agriculture.

Development / improvement of 2432 watercourses carrying water from various sources for enhancing water conveyance efficiency at farm level and building other beneficial infrastructures and provision of useful equipment for farm land development.

Dualisation and improvement of Mandra-Chakwal Road Project (2nd Revised) at Districts Rawalpindi and Chakwal at total cost of Rs11892.639 million. The project will be completed from federal PSDP.