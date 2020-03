Share:

ISLAMABAD - Another day, another great outfit on Amanda Holden. From pyjamas to super smart blazer dresses, her stylist Karl Willett is on a roll right now! This double breasted tweed-effect style is from Zara, and we love the pearly buttons and frill hem. Turquoise is a great way to add some color to your wardrobe for spring too. The radio host, 49, kept her accessories minimal aside from a delicate silver pendant necklace and circular-framed shades.