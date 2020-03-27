Share:

LAHORE (PR): Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (FFC), the largest fertilizer manufacturing and marketing company of Pakistan, was the first to reduce the price of Sona urea by Rs 375 per bag on account of waiver of GIDC by the government of Pakistan in their effort to support the farming community to reduce farm input cost. FFC, being the leading fertilizer marketing company, has always patronized the farming community of Pakistan. The provision of high quality fertilizers at affordable prices has remained a hallmark of FFC. The increase in farmer’s income and his wellbeing is the mission of the company. Keeping in view the pandemic situation prevailing in the country, our farmers need to be supported further to ensure food security. Despite high cost of production, FFC has further slashed the price of Sona urea by Rs 23 per bag. This shows their resolve and commitment to continue the journey towards progress and rendering services to the country. FFC stands firm with the farmers in these hard times and promise to stand with them to ensure a prosperous future of Pakistan.