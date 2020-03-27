Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister holds telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy on the Covid-19 Pandemic

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with his Italian counter­part Luigi Di Maio yester­day on the Covid-19 pan­demic.

Expressing deep sor­row and grief over the tragic loss of life, the For­eign Minister lauded the courage and heroism of Italian health care pro­viders, and affirmed Pa­kistan’s unwavering sol­idarity with Italy at this difficult time. He thanked the Italian authorities for looking after the Paki­stani community in Italy.

In view of the immi­nent economic difficul­ties, the Foreign Minister reiterated Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan’s call for debt relief and restruc­turing for developing States, as a means to en­able them to divert re­sources to save lives and shore up economies. He expressed the hope that Italy, as an important member of the EU, the G-7, and the G-20 would take up this matter at the Summit.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further high­lighted Pakistan’s con­tinued concern over the lockdown in Indian Oc­cupied Jammu & Kash­mir, now approaching eight months, which was preventing dissemina­tion of information and distribution of medical and other essential sup­plies, needed to effective­ly combat the disease. He stressed the need for a unified call to end all re­strictions in IOJ&K.