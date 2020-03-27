Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is currently facing the coronavirus pandem­ic and the confirmed cases have cross the figure of 1100. Amid limited medical facilities and financial challenges, a virtual lockdown has already been en­forced across the country and the federal and provin­cial governments are racing against time to contain the spread of the infectious disease. However, the challenge has also provided a rare opportunity to the nation to get united and wage a collective war against the monster.

The coronavirus has now turned into a pandem­ic, and the diseases do not respect borders, nor re­ligions or ethnicities. As the window of opportunity to contain the spread of coronavirus is getting nar­rower with each passing day, federal and provincial governments in Pakistan have exhibited a rare show of harmony, unity and solidarity in fight against the pandemic. The latest example is the Sindh govern­ment offering most share of medical supplies it re­ceived from China on Wednesday to other provinces to help them effectively contain the spread of coro­navirus.

“The CM Sindh has decided that out of the 500,000 KN95 masks received from China the other day. Sindh will keep 200,000 masks and the remaining will be distributed amongst Punjab, KP, Baluchistan, AJK & GB Governments. Yes together we can,” Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Senator Mur­taza Wahab posted on his twitter handle, shortly af­ter Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah receiving a huge consignment of medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation of China, at the Karachi airport.

The country’s top civil and military leadership has been pushing for unity and solidarity in the re­cent days in order to win the war against coronavi­rus. “Very rarely a calamity has such a worldwide impact as we are witnessing today. Nations have to go through difficult times, but only with unity, they sail through. We Pakistanis also need to stand unit­ed to fight this pandemic,” President Dr Arif Alvi said.

“I am proud to say that the Pakistani nation has the capability to face any ordeal. We need unity and passion to face the catastrophe that has engulfed the whole world,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In a rare gesture, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a ‘no criticism policy’ against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal govern­ment over its response to coronavirus pandemic. “We should not waste our energies over criticism, the blame game and political point-scoring. It’s not the time to criticise the prime minister and I will not blame him or anyone. Instead, I should hope that he and every single citizen of Pakistan can win this fight through coordination and unity,” he said.