Share:

BADIN - The district administration is fully prepared to halt the spread of coronavirus, and in this connection wants all the key stakeholders to play their role.

These views were expressed by Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I (ADC-I) Badin, while discussing the prevailing situation with respect to the pandemic with the representatives of different civil society organisations (CSOs) and national organisations here at his office. Khawaja said that it was high time that coordinated efforts were made to motivate the people ‘to stay at their homes and stay safe’ and follow the guidelines as issued by the Sindh Government.

He further said that the government was chalking out the strategy to come to the rescue of the poor and the downtrodden during the ongoing lockdown over the Covid-19 “And in this connection, all civil, government and non-governmental institutions are on the same page,” he said, and added, “All must ensure that gatherings are avoided at all costs while providing an assistance to the needy.”

Khawaja said that all representatives of active CSOs and non-governmental organisations should join hands with the district administration and provide their all possible support during the lockdown.

He issued directives to Deputy Director Social Welfare Badin Abdul Ghaffar Khoso to be in close touch with the CSOs and facilitate the non-governmental organisations to reach out to those in need such as daily wagers for the provision of necessary assistance.

He also issued directives to the SRSO and NRSP to provide to him the updated data of the beneficiaries.

Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot, District Planning & Development Officer, Badin, Abdul Ghafar Khoso, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Badin, Qaisar Azam Soomro, Manager Programming and others were also present on the occasion.