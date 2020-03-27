Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police on Thursday arrested a groom, his other family members and guests for gathering more than 50 people at his house in a village of Pakpattan. A private news channel reported, the groom and his family members, along with their neighbours and friends, were leaving for the bride’s house when a police team arrested them over the violation of lock down. The police said that such gatherings are likely to spread the coronavirus. A case has been registered against them under Section 188 (disobedience to orders) of the Pakistan Penal Code.