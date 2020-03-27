Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while expressing his satisfaction over the prog­ress made so far regard­ing the procurement and supply of essential medical equipments and Person­al Protective Equipments (PPEs) for the front­line health workers deal­ing with corona patients, has directed the highups of Health Department to further expedite the pro­cess of purchasing these equipments and its timely supply to all the hospitals across the province.

He was chairing a meet­ing of the high ups of health department to re­view the progress made on the procurement and sup­ply of essential medical equipments and PPEs here at the Chief Minister Secre­tariat on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that protection of the frontline health workers was the top most priori­ty of the government, and the government cannot af­ford any delay in this re­gard adding that all the available resources would be utilized to protect the health workers including doctors, nurses, paramed­ics and others.

The meeting was in­formed that overall it 180,000 face masks, 20,000 N-95 masks, 6,850 surgical gowns, 4,325 gog­gles, 6,116 hand sanitiz­ers, 3,310 handwash bot­tles, 8,800 dungarees and 217,000 latex gloves have been provided to all the districts so far.

It was further informed that the Health Depart­ment has already placed orders for different essen­tial medical equipments costing Rs. 600 Million and out of which a number of items have been received as well.

The meeting was also in­formed that besides pur­chase, supply to various hospitals across the prov­ince was also carried out simultaneously and the overall situation of pur­chase and supply was im­proving day by day as teams of Health Depart­ment have been specially deputed at divisional lev­el to ensure timely supply of equipments and other essential items to district level hospitals.