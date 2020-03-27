PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while expressing his satisfaction over the progress made so far regarding the procurement and supply of essential medical equipments and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for the frontline health workers dealing with corona patients, has directed the highups of Health Department to further expedite the process of purchasing these equipments and its timely supply to all the hospitals across the province.
He was chairing a meeting of the high ups of health department to review the progress made on the procurement and supply of essential medical equipments and PPEs here at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Thursday.
The Chief Minister said that protection of the frontline health workers was the top most priority of the government, and the government cannot afford any delay in this regard adding that all the available resources would be utilized to protect the health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics and others.
The meeting was informed that overall it 180,000 face masks, 20,000 N-95 masks, 6,850 surgical gowns, 4,325 goggles, 6,116 hand sanitizers, 3,310 handwash bottles, 8,800 dungarees and 217,000 latex gloves have been provided to all the districts so far.
It was further informed that the Health Department has already placed orders for different essential medical equipments costing Rs. 600 Million and out of which a number of items have been received as well.
The meeting was also informed that besides purchase, supply to various hospitals across the province was also carried out simultaneously and the overall situation of purchase and supply was improving day by day as teams of Health Department have been specially deputed at divisional level to ensure timely supply of equipments and other essential items to district level hospitals.