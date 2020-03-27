Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered the release of 24 accused arrested in different corruption-related references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah issued these orders in wake of increasing spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to the details, the IHC bench ordered the release of accused persons including HussainLawai, TahaRaza, LiaquatQaimkhani, Mustafa Zulqarnain, and others. The accused were facing their trial for various offences including corruption in fake bank accounts case and the rental power case and others. The anti-graft watchdog opposed the decision as additional prosecutor of the bureau requested the court to arrange Coronavirus testing of the suspects on an immediate basis. Justice Athar remarked that why do you want to keep under-trial suspects in detention and if the virus spreads to other prisoners while the test results are awaited then who would be responsible. TheIHC CJ added that under-trial suspects are considered innocent until the trial is concluded. He advised the prosecution to build up solid cases against suspects and provide evidence in court. He maintained that the maximum penalty in these cases is imprisonment of up to 14 years, not death penalty. He continued that unfortunately, the courts have to do the work that should be done by the executive. Later, the court issued orders for the release of 24 accused arrested on corruption charges.