ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that a net increase of around 15% in internet usage was witnessed since last week as authorities imposed lockdown in the country to fight against coronavirus. According to information collected from telecom operators, the increase was observed due to increased online activities by educational institutions and businesses and, ‘work from home’ policy adopted by individuals and organizations, said a press release. There is sufficient internet capacity available in the country to meet the growing demands of the future. PTA has been closely monitoring the internet usage patterns so as to ensure that fast & efficient telecom services remain available to the consumers in this difficult time.