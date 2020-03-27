Share:

PESHAWAR - Khuber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Thursday formally inaugurated a telemedicine proj­ect at the Khyber Medical University (KMU) to provide free consultation and prescription services to patients online, particularly to those from hailing from remote areas and tribal districts of the province.

An official statement said that the project would also reduce the burden on hospitals and clinics.

Among others, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Ar­shad Javaid, Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, pro­ject head Telemedicine Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Dr. Mu­hammad Jawad and Dr. Kashif Ali were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, briefing the governor about the telemedi­cine project, Dr Abdul Jalil Khan said that the depart­ment of telemedicine has made considerable pro­gress in terms of therapeutic and medical advice in foreign countries, while in the public sector in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa KMU is the pioneer to launch this unique type of medical services free of cost.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that KMU had launched the telemedicine project in view of the ongoing lockdown in the context of the corona­virus outbreak.