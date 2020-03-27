PESHAWAR - Khuber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Thursday formally inaugurated a telemedicine project at the Khyber Medical University (KMU) to provide free consultation and prescription services to patients online, particularly to those from hailing from remote areas and tribal districts of the province.
An official statement said that the project would also reduce the burden on hospitals and clinics.
Among others, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, project head Telemedicine Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Dr. Muhammad Jawad and Dr. Kashif Ali were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, briefing the governor about the telemedicine project, Dr Abdul Jalil Khan said that the department of telemedicine has made considerable progress in terms of therapeutic and medical advice in foreign countries, while in the public sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KMU is the pioneer to launch this unique type of medical services free of cost.
Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that KMU had launched the telemedicine project in view of the ongoing lockdown in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.