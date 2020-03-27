Share:

KANDHKOT - Sindh Minister for Mines and Mineral Mir Shabbir Ali Khan Bijarani and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mir Ihsanur Rahman Mazari jointly held a press conference here at the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on Thursday to brief on the arrangements made for people following imposition of a lockdown in the province. Talking to media persons, Provincial Minster Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani said that people could buy daily items of daily use such as flour, cooking oil, vegetables and others from shops from 8 am to 4 pm during the lockdown. “However, there will be complete ban on all kinds of shopping until next morning,” he told.

The minister further said that as per directions of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, people should keep themselves in self-isolation in order to keep themselves secure from the coronavirus. “Media and the district administration must create awareness among the masses regarding this fatal disease,” he stressed.

The provincial minister clarified that the Sindh government had always given respect to the media, and the professional journalists were not restricted from the coverage of incidents and events even during the lockdown.

Talking to the media, MNA Mir Ihsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, while referring to the lessons learned from the Chinese experience in its fight against the pandemic, said that social isolation and lockdown had enabled the country to overcome the pandemic, and since then there were very few cases as compared to the what the situation was two three months back when people were dying at a rapid speed. “China, a friend of Pakistan, has been assisting us in tackling the situation, arising out of the COVID-19 and has provided us the necessary items for the purpose,” Mazari added.

He also shared the WHO instructions with the media that there is no treatment for this pandemic except self-isolation and best practices of hygiene as communicated by the WHO experts. “People should not panic as the Sindh government has been doing a lot to contain this virus and has imposed a lockdown in the province to limit the catastrophe,” he assured.

He thanked the media for a responsible coverage of the pandemic and advised the public that they should cooperate with them and stay at their homes, they should not come to the city with unnecessary work. DC Kashmore, SSP Kashmore and DHO, all ACs, information officials and other concerned were presented on the occasion.