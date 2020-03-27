ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has approved constitution of a 25-member parliamentary committee on coronavirus, which will periodically review, monitor and oversee issues related to coronovirus and its impact on the national economy.
Parliamentary leaders of all political parties from National Assembly and Senate have given nod to this parliamentary body.
Asad Qaiser has taken an initiative to form a parliamentary committee on Coronavirus as the working of National Assembly, Senate have been stopped to avoid spread of dangerous virus.
The committee, headed by the NA speaker, would have 12 parliamentary leaders from National Assembly and 13 from Senate.
According to the notification, the committee will comprise Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bughti, Amir Haider Azam Khan Hoti, Akthar Mengal and Ghaus Bux Khan Mehar from the National Assembly.