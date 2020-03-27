Share:

LAHORE (PR): It is clarified that there’s no shortage of gas in any of SNGPL’s franchise areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is also pertinent to mention that infrastructure development projects are already underway in the areas where the consumers used to face gas supply or pressure issues in past. Further in order to address consumer complaints, the company management has fully authorised the regional management to take timely and appropriate action. Since our consumers may find it difficult to access the complaint centers due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak hence the company has been continuously advertising telephone numbers of regional offices where the consumers can directly lodge complaint if they face any complaint related to gas supply or pressure. It is further submitted that the SNGPL management has instructed the regional heads to provide cell no through advertisements to general public for the redressal of their grievances.