LAHORE - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced withdrawing requisition for convening National Assembly session.

The PML-N and other opposition parties had submitted requisition earlier to summon extraordinary session for discussing and devising strategy to cope with the coronavirus.

For battling coronavirus while maintaining social distancing, the PML-N President said the opposition decided to withdraw the reacquisition.

“We will continue to play our role in battling this pandemic,” Shahbaz Sharif confirmed it on twitter handle. He announced a plan to ensure supply of food, medicines and essential daily use items at the doorsteps of the people during the lockdown across the country. In this regard, he demanded to provide food items through Utility Stores.

He suggested that the citizens might be authorized to place their orders through telephones and mobile applications. He proposed to use funds of Bait-ul-Maal, BISP and other subsidy programmes to reduce the prices of daily use items. He said the government should use freight train, NLC and post office vehicles and staff to supply the essential items to the people. He also advised to seek help from corporate sector and private enterprises to assist in this service to humanity.

He expressed sorrow over detection of new cases in Islamabad’s suburban areas like Bara Kahu and Chak Shahzad. He demanded to redress complaints of lack of food and medicines in poor localities in Bara Kahu and urged the government to ensure smooth supply of essential items on priority basis.

In view of the new cases of COVID19 consistently emerging, Shahbaz Sharif reiterated to impose complete lockdown in the country.

He urged the government to engage municipal staff to conduct fumigation sprays in all cities on urgent basis, adding the government must request Chinese government for procurement of spraying machines forthwith.

Terming federal government’s relief package insufficient, he urged the government to incorporate joint opposition’s comprehensive National Action Plan to effectively respond to the health and economic challenge staring the nation in the face.

He urged to take the opposition on board in the fight against coronavirus, and suggested to upgrade the “parliamentary committee” as “parliamentary monitoring committee”, which might point out the shortcomings and suggest alternative solutions to the combat the healthcare and economic challenges. “Any slackness or wrong decision may result in loss of precious lives, which have to be prevented at all costs,” he said.

“The government must act intelligently and in a sagacious manner instead of egotistic manner to defeat the coronavirus,” he added.