As an earnest gesture towards a noble cause, Pakistan Air Force decides to contribute in the Corona relief fund. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force would donate one month salary in the fund, which has been established by the government to fight the pandemic.

Keeping the precarious situation of the country in view, it has been decided at the Air Staff level, that all rank and file of PAF would contribute in the fund. Besides the Air Chief, officers of the rank of Air Commodore and above would donate their three day salary;whereas, the officers of Group Captain and below ranks would donate two day salary in the national cause. Moreover, airmen and civilians would also chip in their one day salary in the Corona Relief Fund.